Infrastructure Imperative: Plug Orphaned Frack Wells

April 3, 2021

Following the work of FracTrackers as part of a new project.

The “orphaned” frack well opening above is one of hundreds of thousands around the country, as poorly capitalized wildcat fracking operations go bankrupt and disappear without properly closing their well pads.

The infrastructure plan currently proposed has funding to hire Oil/gas workers, thousands of whom are now idle, to use their skills closing off these toxic, methane leaking hazards. We should do it.

