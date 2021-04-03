10 Years On: How Did Climate Predictions Pan Out?
April 3, 2021
Above, climate scientist prediction from 2012.
Below, Denier Joe Bastardi predicts coming Little Ice Age.
You Decide.
UPDATE: below, more on the Myth of the Mini Ice Age, from actual experts:
April 3, 2021 at 9:27 am
Deciding to check Bastardi’s current sentiment, I was baffled by his Apr 3, 2021 tweet, “UAH temps are against the latest 30 year means which are warmer than the previous 30 years, meaning the same temperature now is lower vs the means than it was. Does not change the trend. CDAS temps still against the old means, so are warmer.”
Bastardi is referring to UAH (U. of Alabama Huntsville) Roy Spencer’s more coherent analysis, which includes the following disclaimer or commendation, depending upon one’s POV.
“Contrary to some reports, the satellite measurements are not calibrated in any way with the global surface-based thermometer records of temperature. They instead use their own on-board precision redundant platinum resistance thermometers (PRTs) calibrated to a laboratory reference standard before launch.”
https://www.drroyspencer.com/latest-global-temperatures/
April 3, 2021 at 9:29 am
Peter’s 2016 Yale Climate Connection video “How Reliable are Satellite Temperatures?” clearly defines Spencer’s explanation as a disclaimer.
April 3, 2021 at 10:00 am
Based on the actual surface/air warming the last 45 years, and the global heaters over that period, and using CO2 & CH4 in the atmosphere just continuing to increase at the same rate as 2017-2019 the next 40 years of surface-air warming will be:
2020-2030 +0.25 degrees
2030-2040 +0.31 degrees
2040-2050 +0.37 degrees
2050-2060 +0.43 degrees
Total = +1.36 degrees
So at 2060 AD will be 1.38 + 1.36 = 2.74 degrees above 1750 AD. No computer models are needed to get that basic information, only projecting for the next 40 years what has happened for the last 45 years. The basic GLOBAL thermodynamics is simple enough. The global heater is now 560,000 gigawatts (2015-2020 average) and +CO2 +CH4 have been adding 20,000 gigawatts / year to that. Before 1995 global heater was 200,000 gigawatts. 1995-2015 it averaged 396,000 gigawatts. Surface-air temperature increased +0.18 degrees / decade. Using those global heater and surface-air warming data leads to the inescapable definite conclusion of warming 2020-2060 AD that I tabled above.
The increase in surface/air temperature combined with the increase in the global heater over the last 45 years calculates to a “climate sensitivity” of 2.79 degrees. The “climate sensitivity” is the surface/air temperature response (warming) for CO2 doubling. The CMIP5 computer models for that are averaging 3.3 degrees so they are averaging 3.3 / 2.79 = 118% of the measured reality so either the computer models are 18% too high or there really will be some exponential increase to one or more +ve feedbacks such as Arctic region Spring/Summer ice/snow reduction before CO2 reaches CO2 doubling, in which case the computer models will not have over-estimated by the 18% and might have actually under-estimated.
For the increase in Global Mean Surface Temperature (GMST) the AR5 model range for CO2 doubling is 1.5 to 4.5 degrees (so median is 3.0 degrees) but climate scientists are thinking 3.3 degrees is most likely.
Unrelated to Models and to my straightforward calculations above of what’s actually happened (mostly the last 45 years) the huge PALEOSENS project had +3.6 degrees for CO2=556 ppmv (doubled) equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) over 2,000 years as the most-likely, median, result in 25 of the 31 proxy analyses spread over millions or tens of millions of years (the other 6 are mostly warmer outliers & too far different to be given much credence).
April 3, 2021 at 10:18 am
“Global warming hiatus” is no longer trending:
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=%2Fm%2F0_s314m
April 3, 2021 at 11:19 am
Ah but WHICH hiatus ? The sage grandfatherly hiatus that started 1996-10 and runs 217 months through 2014-10, or the one that started in 2016 when the El Nino ended ? or is there an hiatus starting after 2020 yet ? Too soon ?
April 3, 2021 at 10:24 am
From: support-AT-remss-DOT-com Sent: Monday, November 13, 2017 12:58
Subject: RE: STAR MSU onboard calibration procedure mismatches a solid-housed thermometer placed in the atmosphere
Hello , Let me look into this and get back to you.
Sincerely,
Michael Densberger
Remote Sensing Systems
707-545-2904 ext. 11
From: Sent: Saturday, November 11, 2017 4:00 PM
Subject: STAR MSU onboard calibration procedure mismatches a solid-housed thermometer placed in the atmosphere
If I’m understanding the STAR microwave sounding unit (MSU/AMSU) onboard calibration procedure correctly, then it measures a different physical aspect of Earth’s atmosphere than is measured by a thermometer (either liquid-expansion or platinum-resistance) and it measures a lesser physical aspect. The underlying reason for the difference is that there is no long-wave radiation (LWR) inside a solid such as a platinum-resistance thermometer. I’ve never heard a climate scientist mention this.
If the lower tropospheric (for example) atmosphere warms then there is an anomaly in these forms of energy:
– molecular kinetic energy (molecular translational energy),
– LWR energy,
– molecular vibrational energy of the GHGs (primarily H2O in the gaseous form).
The warm target in a MSU/AMSU is a solid blackbody whose temperature is measured by platinum resistance thermometers embedded in it. The microwave flux density from it is used to scale microwave flux density (thermal emission) from molecules (primarily oxygen) in the atmosphere. The issue I see is that this onboard calibration procedure causes the instrument to scale such that it measures only molecular kinetic energy (molecular translational energy) in the atmosphere and excludes LWR energy and molecular vibrational energy of the GHGs in the atmosphere. This means that differentiation over time of this proxy measures only heat anomaly.
A liquid-expansion or platinum-resistance thermometer placed in the atmosphere at elevation 2m (for example) above ocean or land surface measures:
– molecular kinetic energy (molecular translational energy) plus
– LWR energy plus
– molecular vibrational energy of the GHGs (primarily H2O in the gaseous form)
because LWR energy and molecular vibrational energy of the GHGs are transmuted to molecular kinetic energy (molecular translational energy) upon impacting upon the molecules of the solid and I understand that there is no transverse electromagnetic radiation inside a solid. Placement of the thermometer inside an enclosure does not exclude the LWR energy and molecular vibrational energy of the GHGs due to GHG molecule collisions.
Thus, differentiation over time of the liquid-expansion or platinum-resistance thermometer proxies for temperature measures the sum of all three anomalies but differentiation over time of the microwave flux density (thermal emission) from molecules (primarily oxygen) in the atmosphere at the example elevation of 2m measures only the molecular kinetic energy (molecular translational energy) anomaly with the STAR microwave sounding unit (MSU/AMSU) onboard calibration procedure as described. In order for the MSU/AMSU to measure the same physical aspect as a liquid-expansion or platinum-resistance thermometer it would be necessary to calibrate with the warm target being atmospheric gases in close proximity to a solid whose temperature is measured by platinum-resistance thermometers, or a compensating adjustment could be made during analysis such as RSS and UAH based upon the ratio of LWR energy + molecular vibrational energy of GHGs to molecular kinetic energy in the atmosphere.
Please inform whether:
1) I’m misunderstanding the physics, or
2) I’m not including another aspect of STAR microwave sounding unit (MSU/AMSU) onboard calibration procedure that deals with this issue, or
3) A compensating adjustment for this is made during analysis such as RSS and UAH based upon the ratio of LWR + molecular vibrational energy of GHGs energy to molecular kinetic energy in the atmosphere, or
4) The ratio of LWR + molecular vibrational energy of GHGs energy to molecular kinetic energy in the atmosphere is so negligible (far less than uncertainties) that no compensating adjustment for it is required for analysis such as RSS and UAH.
Thanks
April 3, 2021 at 11:12 am
Non-topic minor note: I’ve since discovered that STAR acronym is not part of the MSU/AMSU instrumentation acronym, it’s an acronym for NOAA/NESDIS analysis a data (a 3rd one additional to RSS & UAH).