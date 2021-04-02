Flashback: Evangelist Blows Away Covid – One Year Ago
April 2, 2021
How did that work out?
April 2, 2021 at 1:49 pm
So glad they were able to end the pandemic back one year ago. No need to listen to so-called Doctors and Scientists. No need for reasonable mask mandates, closures, social distancing. They prevented the need for all of that!!! (and yet the followers still follow …)
April 2, 2021 at 2:20 pm
For the religious amongst us (I am a deist), I would have thought that god would want us to use our god given intelligence. Even back in Jesus’ day, people who were infected with the bacteria that causes leprosy were banished to colonies at the edge of town. Those poor souls were not allowed to rejoin humanity until they were inspected by the learned people of that day (a holy man). So-called holy men today seem to go out of their way to be willfully ignorant,