Flashback: Evangelist Blows Away Covid – One Year Ago

April 2, 2021

How did that work out?

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Flashback: Evangelist Blows Away Covid – One Year Ago”

  1. Don Osborn Says:

    April 2, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    So glad they were able to end the pandemic back one year ago. No need to listen to so-called Doctors and Scientists. No need for reasonable mask mandates, closures, social distancing. They prevented the need for all of that!!! (and yet the followers still follow …)

    Reply
  2. neilrieck Says:

    April 2, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    For the religious amongst us (I am a deist), I would have thought that god would want us to use our god given intelligence. Even back in Jesus’ day, people who were infected with the bacteria that causes leprosy were banished to colonies at the edge of town. Those poor souls were not allowed to rejoin humanity until they were inspected by the learned people of that day (a holy man). So-called holy men today seem to go out of their way to be willfully ignorant,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: