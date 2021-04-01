Granholm on Infrastructure, the Grid, and NIMBY s

with Peter Sinclair
It’s great to hear from Granholm that the Department of Energy is using Value Stream Mapping (VSM) to streamline governmental bureaucracy, both internally and across entities! Let’s hope the Department is successful in quickly implementing the actions VSM identifies to eliminate waste and reduce lead-times. We have no time to lose!
Critical even somewhat hostile interviewer. I don’t know what the WSJ claimed, but the interviewer either got that wrong or the WSJ was wrong. Specifically, total cost of ownership of EVs is already lower than that of comparable ICE vehicles. Often, though, people think about out-of-pocket costs.
On the other hand, big SUVs and trucks aren’t cheap, and the upselling of the market to buy those may need to be countered. A lot of people who have a truck don’t need a truck. I only mention that because when people say that EVs are so expensive, they certainly are in the same price range as these trucks.
The parries by Granhold were good.
The problem of NIMBYism is pretty serious, certainly in the Northeast.
Oh, by the way, the interviewer also got wrong the Quebec Hydro transmission line. It was blocked in New Hampshire, but it’s being built in Maine. There is political opposition to it, but the matter will be decided by the courts, not the politics.
I actually don’t have a lot of support for building those transmission lines. They exist because people in Massachusetts don’t want to “despoil” their landscape to generate zero Carbon energy locally. So, instead, they’re implicitly supporting cutting swaths through Maine woods.
April 1, 2021 at 1:39 pm
