Marjorie Taylor Green on Climate Science/GND

with Peter Sinclair
.@mtgreenee: "How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the earth?… maybe perhaps we live on a ball that rotates around the sun, that flies through the universe, and maybe our climate just changes." pic.twitter.com/yfwBUINqJH— The Hill (@thehill) March 28, 2021
She is as dumb as a rock…
Couldn’t hear much of it, but the parts that came through sounded identical to the horse manure I’d expect from most of the currently serving Republican Representatives. I think that to some extent the press focus on MTG is providing cover for the others.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
- TreeHugger
@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
March 28, 2021 at 12:30 pm
