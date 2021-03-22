Ron Johnson Now the Poster Boy for Clueless Old White Dude-itude March 22, 2021

As Emily Atkin notes elsewhere on this page, climate denial seems to be a pretty good proxy or predictor for a host of other toxic attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors.

No better example than Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who has been in the news lately for his blatantly racist comments about the deadly January 6 Capitol Insurrection.

With the former White House occupant leaving the stage, Mr Johnson has become the poster boy for Clueless Old White Dude-itude.

New York Times:

The Blue Ridge mountains suffer from depression, which is how they got their name.



— Ron Johnson, maybe — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 22, 2021

Antarctica is a lot like the Arctic, but with ants. So many ants….



-Ron Johnson, maybe — Sean Ellington (@shawnlsn) March 22, 2021

In his defense, fourth grade facts are super hard to remember when you spend your entire career trying to defund education. — Matti Owens (@MattiOwenz) March 22, 2021

The Rocky Mountains were discovered by Sylvester Stallone. I mean, that's what I've heard. — Kristin Hansen (@KHansen1724) March 22, 2021