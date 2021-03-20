Music Break: Harry Styles – Sledgehammer

March 20, 2021

Looking for Harry Style’s Grammy performance of Watermelon Sugar, and stumbled across this cover of Peter Gabriel’s “SledgeHammer”.

The Grammy performance, which really kicks ass, is below.

