Music Break: Harry Styles – Sledgehammer
March 20, 2021
Looking for Harry Style’s Grammy performance of Watermelon Sugar, and stumbled across this cover of Peter Gabriel’s “SledgeHammer”.
The Grammy performance, which really kicks ass, is below.
