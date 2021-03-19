Poll: Climate Alarm Continues to Grow March 19, 2021

Yale Program on Climate Change Communication:

Over the past five years, the U.S. population as a whole has shifted towards the Alarmedsegment. In October 2015, the Alarmed (17%) outnumbered the Dismissive (10%) by seven percentage points. As of December 2020, however, the Alarmed outnumber the Dismissive by more than 3 to 1 (26% vs. 8%), representing a major shift in these two “issue publics” most engaged with the issue of global warming and reflecting a deeper change in the political climate of climate change.

While only four percent of the Alarmed and one percent of the Concerned say they are currently participating in a campaign to convince elected officials to take action to reduce global warming, more than half of the Alarmed (58%) and about one in three of the Concerned (35%) say they either definitely or probably would participate in such a campaign.

About three in ten Americans, including about half or more of the Alarmed, say they would, if asked by a person they like and respect, volunteer their time to an organization working on global warming (31%), donate money to an organization working on global warming (30%), write letters, email, or phone government officials about global warming (30%), or meet with an elected official or their staff about global warming (28%).



If asked by someone they like and respect, one in four Americans (25%), including about half of the Alarmed (48%) definitely or probably would support an organization engaging in non-violent civil disobedience (e.g., sit-ins, blockades, or trespassing) against corporate or government activities that make global warming worse. Fifteen percent of Americans, including 31% of the Alarmed, say they definitely or probably would personally engage in non-violent civil disobedience.