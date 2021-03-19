Jennifer Granholm: Jobs in Reducing Carbon Emissions
March 19, 2021
Above, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is new Secretary of Energy.
Below, my recent video attempts to distill the message on jobs.
with Peter Sinclair
