Renewable Energy Powers the Plains

The Great Plains starting to live up to their rep as the “Saudi Arabia of Wind”.

S&P Global:

Southwest Power Pool set a new renewable penetration record of 81.39% on March 14, breaking a record set less than a week ago and causing wholesale power prices to dive.

North Hub off-peak day-ahead locational marginal prices sank to minus $10.82/MWh for March 15, while South Hub off-peak real-time dropped to minus $6.18/MWh, according to SPP data. Off-peak real-time has averaged minus 39 cents/MWh so far this month after falling into negative territory on seven days so far this month, compared to a total of five days for all of March 2020, two days in March 2019 and one days on 2018, according to SPP data.

“SPP’s renewable capacity has risen steadily and dramatically over the last decade, and we’ve repeatedly set and subsequently beat renewable records over that time,” SPP spokeswoman Meghan Sever said March 15 in an email. “While SPP has a large percentage of renewables in our footprint, our diverse fuel mix and a robust transmission grid remain necessary to reliably dispatch the resources in our region.”

The majority of SPP’s renewable generation comes from wind power, which averaged 64.6% of the total fuel mix on March 14, the highest daily average on record, according to SPP data. Wind-powered generation has averaged 47.16% of the total fuel mix, up from an average of 38.7% for the same period in March 2020.