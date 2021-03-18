Chris Tomlinson: How the Grid Failed Texans March 18, 2021

Chris Tomlinson is an energy writer for the Houston Chronicle.

There are so many nuggets from my interview with Chris following the Valentine’s Day Blackout Debacle, that I had to spend some extra time picking thru them.

One thing I wanted to understand was how it was that so many Texans have gotten enormous power bills following a week where many of them actually lost power for a significant period of time. Chris gave me the best explainers for that, and I post those here.