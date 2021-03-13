The Weekend Wonk: The Carbon Bubble will Pop in 2020s

March 13, 2021

More from Tony Seba.

The guy is definitely on the far end of clean energy techno-optimism, but if you listen to his projections from 10 years ago, he’s been prescient. The risks of getting this wrong are not just to the climate system, but the global economy as well.

  1. Mike Dombroski Says:

    March 13, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    These guys are full of baloney. The problem with their projections is that they’ll run out of places to add a minor fraction of wind and solar to, and then … they’ll run into the physics of intermittency and batteries:

