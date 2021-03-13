Bee’s Keeper
March 13, 2021
Everybody talks about saving the bees, it’s nice to know someone’s actually doing it.
with Peter Sinclair
March 13, 2021 at 4:01 pm
Whaaaaat?! Amazing.
March 13, 2021 at 6:35 pm
I went to a meeting of the local bee club yesterday, and the speaker, who has been doing research on bee diseases for decades, said that since the varroa mite arrived in New Zealand, it has wiped out 100% of the wild bee colonies. Those left untreated for a year just collapse, and the refugees swarming out of the wreckage carry an explosion of the mites out to surrounding hives. Varroa destructor evolved in the 1800s on Asian bees to attack workers, not just drones, and jumped onto the European bee in the twentieth century. All attempts to breed resistance have so far failed – resistance genes have to be selected by artificial insemination, which usually leads to inbreeding, that greatly weakens the viablity of the strain. The mites spread half a dozen viruses, as well as directly weakening the bee. Unchecked, they breed at 1.5% a day.