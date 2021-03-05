In Chinese Desert, Solar Park is an Oasis

with Peter Sinclair
The first 50 seconds is fluff … But the story is a good one. It also begs the question that, as much as the U.S. considers itself morally superior to China, when are its people going to start taking climate change seriously and really acting? As Bill McKibben indicated this week at The New Yorker, NIMBYism, particularly in the supposedly woke Northeast of the United States, is damping progress, on wind turbines and on solar energy. For example, a 360 acre project in New York State is being opposed by locals because “it’s too big”.
Say what you want on China, and you can point to their continuing use of coal — as several U.S. states do and to Wyoming Senators complaining about the new nominated Secretary of Interior Haalund about her threat to coal — but at least they are building at scale. We’re wringing hands about jobs, and about trees, when the impacts of climate, should we fail to zero emissions by 2050 or 2060 will have devastating consequences for trees, environmental justice communities, wildlife, property values, jobs, and investments.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,655 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
March 5, 2021 at 1:25 pm
The first 50 seconds is fluff … But the story is a good one. It also begs the question that, as much as the U.S. considers itself morally superior to China, when are its people going to start taking climate change seriously and really acting? As Bill McKibben indicated this week at The New Yorker, NIMBYism, particularly in the supposedly woke Northeast of the United States, is damping progress, on wind turbines and on solar energy. For example, a 360 acre project in New York State is being opposed by locals because “it’s too big”.
Say what you want on China, and you can point to their continuing use of coal — as several U.S. states do and to Wyoming Senators complaining about the new nominated Secretary of Interior Haalund about her threat to coal — but at least they are building at scale. We’re wringing hands about jobs, and about trees, when the impacts of climate, should we fail to zero emissions by 2050 or 2060 will have devastating consequences for trees, environmental justice communities, wildlife, property values, jobs, and investments.