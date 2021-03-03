New Video: Texas Blackouts a Failure of “Baseload Power”

March 3, 2021

The Blackout in Texas was a watershed event that showed us definitively that the whole myth of “baseload power” is just that.
We’ve been told the only way. to be safe from power shortage is to have enough fossil fueled power plants, coal and gas, or nuclear – which are thought magically to never fail.
The polar vortex proved that wrong.


Experts explain above.

  1. Hobart Stocking Says:

    March 3, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    Wow! Absolutely the wrong headline to broadcast. The unintended consequence is that the more we repeat the frame or fight it the worse it is for renewable energy. Here’s my take on it and how to respond to this trap set by the fossil fuel industry. https://bit.ly/2NvByJj
    Hobie Stocking
    SkyWaterEarth

