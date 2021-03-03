New Video: Texas Blackouts a Failure of “Baseload Power” March 3, 2021

The Blackout in Texas was a watershed event that showed us definitively that the whole myth of “baseload power” is just that.

We’ve been told the only way. to be safe from power shortage is to have enough fossil fueled power plants, coal and gas, or nuclear – which are thought magically to never fail.

The polar vortex proved that wrong.



Experts explain above.