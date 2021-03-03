Jennifer Granholm on “The View” March 3, 2021

Above, Granholm on green energy, and what happened in Texas.

Below, new head of the DOE technology loans department will be Jigar Shah, which is an inspired choice.

We’re thrilled to welcome Jigar Shah to the Department of @Energy! He will lead the Loan Programs Office to deliver on the Biden Administration's bold agenda to create a clean energy future for the American people. https://t.co/L8Y2ZmkJcr pic.twitter.com/T1dvnFl5dv — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) March 3, 2021