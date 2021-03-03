Jennifer Granholm on “The View”
March 3, 2021
Above, Granholm on green energy, and what happened in Texas.
Below, new head of the DOE technology loans department will be Jigar Shah, which is an inspired choice.
with Peter Sinclair
