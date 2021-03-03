Jennifer Granholm on “The View”

March 3, 2021

Above, Granholm on green energy, and what happened in Texas.

Below, new head of the DOE technology loans department will be Jigar Shah, which is an inspired choice.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
