Adding Up the Costs of Texas Blackout

March 3, 2021

I’ve heard estimates of over 190 billion in damages, numbers here are somewhat lower, but still eye popping.

  1. Anthony William O'brien Says:

    March 3, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    It sounds like no one plans to do anything about it. In which case, it will happen again.

