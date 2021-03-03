Adding Up the Costs of Texas Blackout
March 3, 2021
I’ve heard estimates of over 190 billion in damages, numbers here are somewhat lower, but still eye popping.
with Peter Sinclair
I’ve heard estimates of over 190 billion in damages, numbers here are somewhat lower, but still eye popping.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
March 3, 2021 at 3:12 pm
It sounds like no one plans to do anything about it. In which case, it will happen again.