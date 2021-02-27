Weekend Wonk Bonus: Texas Experts Conversation Break Down the Breakdown

February 27, 2021

You will not find a better informed, more useful conversation and primer on what went wrong in Texas, and where to go from here.

Join Advanced Power Alliance (APA) and the Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation (CTEI) to discuss the recent electric grid crisis, and broader energy crisis, in Texas. Jeff, President of the Advanced Power Alliance, moderates an expert panel discussion to discuss critical lessons learned and how to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Hear from FERC veteran Alison Silverstein, Dr. Dan Cohan (Rice U.), Dr. Joshua Rhodes (U Texas), and Energy Regs expert Attorney Michael Jewell as they examine the causes and the solutions to the crisis that shook Texas’ energy systems.

