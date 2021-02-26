The Weekend Wonk: Dissecting Texas Grid Failure – Reporting onWatershed Event Taking Shape February 26, 2021

Now that the snowflakes have settled, some of the best, clearest analysis is starting to come.

I’ll just use this as a repository for some of the most useful reporting that’s coming in on the Texas debacle.

Check back thru the weekend as I’ll probably be stashing a lot of links here.

Below, WFAA Dallas:

“..the entire gas system from the wellhead to the power plant broke down.”

Comanche Peak nuclear plant came within minutes of tripping off line – which might have broken the whole grid.