The Weekend Wonk: Dissecting Texas Grid Failure – Reporting onWatershed Event Taking Shape
February 26, 2021
Now that the snowflakes have settled, some of the best, clearest analysis is starting to come.
I’ll just use this as a repository for some of the most useful reporting that’s coming in on the Texas debacle.
Check back thru the weekend as I’ll probably be stashing a lot of links here.
Below, WFAA Dallas:
“..the entire gas system from the wellhead to the power plant broke down.”
Comanche Peak nuclear plant came within minutes of tripping off line – which might have broken the whole grid.