Mitt Romney: “Open to a Carbon Tax”

with Peter Sinclair
"I’m very, very open to a carbon tax, carbon dividend, where there’s a tax on oil companies and coal companies," Senator Mitt Romney said at the DealBook DC Policy Project. #DealBookDC https://t.co/X4hkHEOpUd pic.twitter.com/fCJ0UX4itB— DealBook (@dealbook) February 24, 2021
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
