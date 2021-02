Imagining a V2G Grid February 24, 2021

Imagine if the 4 million Texans who lost power last week had electric cars, that could have been tapped to support the grid during the emergency, or even just to keep the lights on in the households?

That potential will begin to emerge in the coming decade.



European take above, had some new information for me, in regard to the potential for the additional cycling of EV batteries to actually add to, not detract from, battery life.