In Texas: Blackout’s Financial Fallout

February 22, 2021

One of the bright spots in following the incredible, watershed events in Texas over the last week, has been the amazing news coverage from Texas local Television. Especially would single out KHOU-11 in Houston, and WFAA-8 Dallas, and I would urge anyone looking for coverage from those closest to the story to browse the videos from last week.

Above, Jason Wheeler breaks down some of the insanity behind the ridiculous electric bills Texans are now receiving, often after having been blacked or browned out for most of a week.

Below, good report from KHOU on the difference between areas within, and just outside, the ERCOT service area.

