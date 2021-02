Fossil Fuels Behind Election Turmoil February 22, 2021

Holy shit. Steve Scalise refuses to admit that Joe Biden legitimately won the election. pic.twitter.com/XHYJDay5RK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2021

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) makes a few things clear here.

Republicans refuse to acknowledge a legitimate election they lost.

Their main focus is to maintain supremacy of the fossil fuel barons.

They will continue to manipulate election laws at the state level to insure their desired result in the future.