Abrupt Climate Change: This 2014 Video Foreshadows Texas Catastrophe February 21, 2021

Abrupt climate change won’t look like the “Day After Tomorrow” scenario, giant waves suddenly engulfing coastal cities, humans flash frozen by ultra cold blasts.

What it looks like is like what we saw in Texas this week.

Critical human systems being suddenly overwhelmed by conditions unforeseen by the engineers that designed them.

The video above uses the example of gradual sea level leading to abrupt failures, say, of levees, in extreme events. This week it was an off the chart cold air outbreak.

It’s what the future holds, and we’d better prepare for it.