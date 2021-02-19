with Peter Sinclair
Who did this? pic.twitter.com/W1ccSg9zFs— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 19, 2021
Who did this? pic.twitter.com/W1ccSg9zFs
Hey, it is Ted Cruz returning from his vacation on Mars
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,629 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
February 19, 2021 at 5:39 pm
Hey, it is Ted Cruz returning from his vacation on Mars