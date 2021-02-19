Texas Disaster a Blow to Insurance Industry

February 19, 2021

Above, incredible report on insurance claims stemming from the Texas Blackout Debacle.

Below, University of Michigan Business School’s Andy Hoffmann told me many months ago about the coming threat to insurers, and the steps they are taking to protect themselves from climate risk.
Insurance companies set liability rules that can very much guide the course of big investors, corporations, and regulators.
If they get it now, that climate is an existential threat – then that’s a big deal.

