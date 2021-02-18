Wind Turbines Thriving in Cold Midwest Winter

WJRT – Flint, MI, Feb. 17, 2021:

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) – (2/17/2021) – The frigid temperatures across the United States have been difficult to handle in the south. Energy companies are conducting rolling black outs throughout the country to help conserve what little power they can provide right now.

In Texas, Republican lawmakers are blaming the wind turbines — frozen by the unusually low temperatures.

But experts say that renewable energy source only makes up a fraction of energy in the state. The real problem is frozen natural gas pipes.

Here in Michigan, we use both natural gas and wind turbines to power our homes. So why aren’t we losing power?

DTE operated more than 400 wind turbines in Michigan. The energy company explained the state won’t see the issues states like Texas are facing right now because the turbines are crafted to handle temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius.

“Wind turbines can be designed and outfitted to operate in whatever weather conditions they’re expected to see, wherever they’re located,” David Harwood, DTE’s Director of Renewable Energy, said.

Knowing Michigan’s weather, he said DTE equipped their wind turbines across the state with what are called “cold weather adaption packages.”