Wind Turbines in Winter February 18, 2021

Weird that we can run wind turbines just fine in deepest, frigid, Michigan winters, yet the fossil fuel funded politicians tell us that the turbines don’t run in the cold.

Only if you don’t weatherize, folks. They cut corners in Texas, and not just with wind turbines.

Gas, Coal, and nuclear plants failed due to lack of hardening to well-known potential hazards.

Big fossil lied, Texans died.