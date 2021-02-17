Beto O’Rourke: It’s Worse than You’ve Been Hearing

February 17, 2021

“The energy capital of North America can not provide the energy needed to warm and power to warm people’s homes in this great state… we are nearing a failed state in Texas..”

  1. dumboldguy Says:

    February 17, 2021 at 11:36 am

    The usual bitching, moaning, and finger pointing. Texans have perhaps made many mistakes in designing their power grid (and have voted way too many steaming piles of longhorn manure into congress), but they may also have gotten trapped by what is perhaps the first wave of The Coming GLOBAL SUPERSTORM—-look for the book of that title—-it was published in 2000. I read it back then and was shocked—just took it down off the shelf and read it again to combat pandemic boredom. I will lose sleep over it.

