PBS Newshour: Thermal Power Plant Outages “dwarf” Wind Power Problems

February 16, 2021

Michael Ward of Stanford. 4:00 minutes in if you’re in a hurry.

  1. redskylite Says:

    February 16, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    This is a clear example of an extreme that the existing infrastructure is not prepared for. Just wonder what might happen during the next extreme El Niño. It’s a fact climate change influences severe weather and contributes to extremes.
    ===================================================
    How global warming is making power plants produce less electricity

    On the hottest days, some power plants may have their output curbed or even need to shut down entirely because they cannot keep themselves cool.

    https://www.carbonbrief.org/guest-post-how-global-warming-is-making-power-plants-produce-less-electricity

    • redskylite Says:

      February 16, 2021 at 9:01 pm

      “As climate change accelerates, many electric grids will face extreme weather events that go far beyond the historical conditions those systems were designed for, putting them at risk of catastrophic failure.”

