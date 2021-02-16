PBS Newshour: Thermal Power Plant Outages “dwarf” Wind Power Problems
February 16, 2021
Michael Ward of Stanford. 4:00 minutes in if you’re in a hurry.
with Peter Sinclair
Michael Ward of Stanford. 4:00 minutes in if you’re in a hurry.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
February 16, 2021 at 8:43 pm
This is a clear example of an extreme that the existing infrastructure is not prepared for. Just wonder what might happen during the next extreme El Niño. It’s a fact climate change influences severe weather and contributes to extremes.
===================================================
How global warming is making power plants produce less electricity
On the hottest days, some power plants may have their output curbed or even need to shut down entirely because they cannot keep themselves cool.
https://www.carbonbrief.org/guest-post-how-global-warming-is-making-power-plants-produce-less-electricity
February 16, 2021 at 9:01 pm
“As climate change accelerates, many electric grids will face extreme weather events that go far beyond the historical conditions those systems were designed for, putting them at risk of catastrophic failure.”