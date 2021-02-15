Warm Pole, Cold Continents. Arctic AirMass Settles over North America.

February 15, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Warm Pole, Cold Continents. Arctic AirMass Settles over North America.”

  1. ecoquant Says:

    February 15, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Cohen, J., Zhang, X., Francis, J. et al. Divergent consensuses on Arctic amplification influence on midlatitude severe winter weather. Nat. Clim. Chang. 10, 20–29 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-019-0662-y

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: