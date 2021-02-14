The Ugly Truth Behind the Will Ferrell GM Super Bowl Commercial
February 14, 2021
I liked the Will Ferrell Commercial, but for those of us who remember who killed the electric car, decades ago – it was a bit ironic.
with Peter Sinclair
