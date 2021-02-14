Bill Gates on 60 Minutes: “We Won’t Solve Climate without Innovation” February 14, 2021

Gates is a good messenger for a strata of society that might not hear this message otherwise.



Fumdamentally, Gates is in agreement with me, and I think, most mainstream engineers, that we can definitely see our way to 80 percent or so of energy production with renewables, solar and wind primarily.

After that, the view gets fuzzy, and the imperative of innovation is clear.

I would say that, as I was told not long ago by NREL researcher Paul Denholm, if you go back 15 years, it was hard to see the way clear to 80 percent renewable. They were looking at more like 15-20 percent. But in the meantime technological improvements have changed that picture radically for the better.

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL):

Only in the past decade has the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources become an economic possibility, said Paul Denholm, a principal energy analyst at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). He joined NREL 15 years ago and, at the time, he and other analysts were busy plotting a path to 20% of the nation’s energy supply coming from renewable sources. Now, they’re aiming much higher. “The declining cost of wind and solar and now batteries makes it conceivable to consider 100% renewables,” he said. NREL’s Renewable Electricity Futures Study estimated that 120 gigawatts of storage would be needed across the continental United States by 2050, when the scenario imagined a future where 80% of electricity will come from renewable resources. The country currently has 22 gigawatts of storage from pumped hydropower, and another gigawatt in batteries.

A massive increase in storage, and transmission, would also make difficult bottlenecks like this weekend’s energy crunch in Texas much more manageable. (see elsewhere on this page)

