Solar is Cheap. Why aren’t We Using More of It?
February 12, 2021
Many of us might assume that the reason so much energy still comes from gas and coal power plants is simple economics: those fuels are cheaper. But though it was once true, that assumption has actually been obliterated by a recent decline in solar and wind costs over the past decade.
When it comes to the cost of energy from new power plants, onshore wind and solar are now the cheapest sources—costing less than gas, geothermal, coal, or nuclear.
Solar, in particular, has cheapened at a blistering pace. Just 10 years ago, it was the most expensive option for building a new energy development. Since then, that cost has dropped by 90 percent, according to data from the Levelized Cost of Energy Report and as highlighted recently by Our World in Data. Utility-scale solar arrays are now the least costly option to build and operate. Wind power has also shown a dramatic decline—the lifetime costs of new wind farms dropped by 71 percent in the last decade.
Natural gas prices decreased over that time, too, though by a lesser amount—32 percent—but that’s due to the recent fracking boom and not a longer term trend like that seen in renewables, the article states. The cost of building coal plants stayed relatively stable over the decade.
Solar became cheap due to forces called learning curves and virtuous cycles, the article describes. Harnessing the power of the sun used to be so expensive that it was only used for satellites. In 1956, for instance, the cost of one watt of solar capacity was $1,825. (Now, utility-scale solar can cost as little as $0.70 per watt.)
The initial demand for satellites fueled a so-called “virtuous cycle.” The more panels were produced for satellites, the more their price declined, and the more they were adopted for other niche purposes. As the cost further declined due to technology improvements and the rise of economies of scale, solar was able to eventually debut as a viable general-purpose energy source. Since 1976, each doubling of solar capacity has led to a 20.2 percent average decline in the price of panels.
Fossil fuels, in comparison, can’t keep up with this pace. That’s because fossil power plants have to buy mined fuels to operate. In coal plants, supplying the coal accounts for about 40 percent of total expenses. Sunshine and wind are free, which allows the costs of tapping into their power to decline sharply as technology improves and the industry grows.
Mark Paul, an environmental economist at the New College of Florida, adds that this cycle didn’t happen in a business-only vacuum. “The US government invested serious sums of money into developing modern [photovoltaic] technology during early stages of what we think of as the price curve,” he says. “It drastically improved the efficiency of solar modules, both in our ability to produce them and how much energy solar is able to produce.”
The globe’s energy mix has responded to the bargain prices on renewables. In 2019, 72 percent of new energy capacity came from renewable sources and global renewable power capacity has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
In the United States, renewable power has been ramping up, too. In 2007, wind made up less than one percent of energy capacity, and even less for solar, while coal contributed half. While 2020 estimates are still preliminary, it’s likely that the total output from renewables (including solar and wind as well as other sources like hydropower and biomass) surpassed coal, which only contributed about a fifth of power generated. “2020 … will have been the best year ever for new wind installations in the US and the best year ever for new solar installations,” says John Rogers, an energy analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
But these changes are still not enough to reduce greenhouse gas at the rate needed to curb the worst impacts of climate change.
While coal plants have been shuttering across the country, the fracking boom has brought in a glut of cheap fossil gas. While this abundant and affordable fuel emits up to 60 percent less carbon dioxide when burned compared to coal, it still contributes to climate change, including from the notorious methane leakages from its facilities. . Oil also still accounts for a large share of polluting emissions due to its use in powering cars and trucks. In fact, transportation accounts for more emissions than any other sector in the country.
Despite a massive drop in costs, renewables haven’t replaced fossil fuels at the rate you might expect. That’s because the investments, policies, and very infrastructure of the energy industry as a whole are very much skewed in favor of fossil fuels.
While it is cheaper to build renewables when considering a new plant, that metric doesn’t necessarily apply to running a fossil fuel plant that already exists, explains Ashley Langer, an energy economist at the University of Arizona. Sometimes, she adds, the regulatory structure of utilities actually makes it more profitable to keep a coal or natural gas plant running.
Langer says this is especially true for the state-regulated monopolies that supply power in about half of US states. These investor-owned utilities are guaranteed a certain rate of return on their investments in power facilities, which basically guarantees continued earnings in exchange for running those plants. Even if the actual market costs of their energy sources would make operations costly, these monopolies are set up so that that’s not really a concern.
“The thing that’s really preventing us from rapidly transitioning is what we call the lock-in effect,” says Paul. “We have existing fossil plants where we’ve already paid to build them and the cost of producing one more unit of electricity is cheaper from using existing infrastructure than building new infrastructure in most cases. So given that we’ve already paid the upfront cost of this fossil fuel infrastructure, the economics don’t quite line up yet where we’re going to facilitate a rapid phase out of fossil fuel plants prior to the end of their life cycle.”
That may change soon, though. The cost of building new renewables is becoming increasingly competitive with the cost of adding additional capacity to existing fossil fuel facilities. In the 2020 Lazard analysis, the lifetime costs (when including subsidies) of power are $31 per megawatt-hour for utility solar and $26 per megawatt-hour for wind. The cost of increasing capacity was $41 for coal and $28 for natural gas.
In addition to being already heavily invested in fossil fuels, there is a lot of inertia in the system due to long-term contracts between utilities, energy producers, and mining companies. And since the country’s total energy use is not increasing that much every year, there isn’t much incentive to build new renewables.
Market forces and monopolies aside, there are few other, more tangible barriers to a widespread renewable roll out.
Sun and wind aren’t consistent throughout the day or the year, and sometimes the best places for power don’t actually have many people living there. The windiest parts of the country—often in the interior regions like the Great Plains—have fewer people to use that power than crowded coastal cities. The aging American electrical grid doesn’t currently have the ability to distribute power from renewables over long distances, says Matt Oliver, energy economist at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
These challenges of intermittency and geography are not insurmountable—batteries and water can store energy, and better transmission systems can be built. But the solutions will require massive investments to develop and build the needed infrastructure.
February 12, 2021 at 12:34 pm
Solar is cheap so we must generate more solar energy. Thank you 😊
February 12, 2021 at 1:56 pm
“But the solutions will require massive investments to develop and build the needed infrastructure.”
Oh. Was the cost of massive investments to develop and build the needed infrastructure counted in the cost comparison?
February 12, 2021 at 2:46 pm
Neither was storage or overbuilding. The ‘oversight’ makes comparisons like the top chart meaningless.
The article does state the most important part:
“Despite a massive drop in costs, renewables haven’t replaced fossil fuels at the rate you might expect. That’s because the investments, policies, and very infrastructure of the energy industry as a whole are very much skewed in favor of fossil fuels.”
And:
“But these changes are still not enough to reduce greenhouse gas at the rate needed to curb the worst impacts of climate change.”
And:
“….there isn’t much incentive to build new renewables.”
February 12, 2021 at 4:07 pm
In a way I don’t mind that the cost that infrastructure wasn’t specifically spelled out. Was the the cost of added pipelines and oil tankers added? Either way, added electrical lines (high dc or whatever) to interconnect our disparate grids should be done anyway. Our electrical system is antiquated.
February 12, 2021 at 7:24 pm
Many hidden costs in most types of energy – what about the bad health effects of pollution caused by fossil fuel burning, who calculates and configures that in the equation ?
February 13, 2021 at 9:44 am
The oil and gas infrastructure took 150 years or so to build out. It isn’t really possible to build out a comparable solar/wind infrastructure in a couple of decades. Eventually, if we don’t lose manufacturing capability due to political/economic chaos and/or natural disasters, we could do so, but the cost would be spread out over several generations of people.
The main point is that cost is not the main factor holding back widespread solar energy adoption.
February 13, 2021 at 5:06 am
The massive costs of subsidies and externalities (which IMF estimates very conservatively at $5.3 trillion a year, globally) provided to fossil fuels are also not included. What about the costs of the end of civilization and most life on Earth?
The grid would have to be updated and upgraded even if we decided to use, um…what are the other choices? Not fossil fuels; they’re ending the world. Not nukes; they’re too expensive, too many other things we all know about, even if some people refuse to be aware of them… and only a tiny percent of what’s needed could be built in time. So there are no other choices. Hmmm. So why are we debating whether to use wind and solar PV? Geothermal and solar CSP are needed to complement wind and PV; there’s no rational debate about using them either. But instead of simply doing it–requiring that states or utilities replace their fossil fuels with clean safe renewable generation or having the federal government just go ahead and do it and… oh what’s the point?
Everybody sane knows it’s insane that our political economic system refuses to do what’s necessary for survival, that those who run it are insane, and those who are insane will never become sane voluntarily. So again, of course it comes down to a question of power. They have it; if we want civilization to survive we have to take it. What else matters?
February 13, 2021 at 9:26 am
150 years old and the oil industry still “needs” massive subsidies either directly or in regulations they’re exempt from and fees they aren’t required to pay but competing industries are. This will all become moot soon enough. The costs of wind, solar and batteries continue to drop and will soon be low enough that individuals will bypass the grid en masse. It would make sense now for the majority of people to decouple from grid power except that the costs are all up front. The banks aren’t stupid. Their bread and butter are long term loans with low risk. They’ll start financing the process for everyday homeowners at competetive rates and insurance and associated fees will also start dropping as demand grows. Of course, taxpayers will be left on the hook to retire the fossil power industries but that’s no surprise.
February 12, 2021 at 10:22 pm
And then there is Human rights, politics and policies to consider . . .
“Solar power’s future could soon be overshadowed”
“Prices have fallen dramatically: according to the International Energy Agency, the cost of producing electricity from solar energy dropped 80% over the past decade. But a mix of international economic rivalries and human rights issues could hamper the onward expansion of solar around the world.”
“There have been reports not only about Uighurs and other groups in Xinjiang being forcibly herded into so-called re-education camps, but also of local people being used as forced labour in solar and other industries.”
https://climatenewsnetwork.net/solar-powers-future-could-soon-be-overshadowed/
February 13, 2021 at 9:31 am
Meanwhile in the land of Oz and coal. Power companies are refusing to keep old coal power stations operating because of economics. Most likely true. Could be waiting for taxpayer subsidies of course.
Govnmint report on solar has recommended roof top solar be shut off when over supply destabilizes the grid. Bummer, but not unreasonable. Also recommended removing the input tariffs paid to PV owners which is nasti. Aside. Don’t believe my panels can be shut off and have a 25 year contract to be paid lots for my excess, He he he!
As for massive investment, what price saving the world? Lot of BS anyway as investment is a constant need regardless and numbers quoted are always compromised by the favored agenda.
February 13, 2021 at 5:15 pm
If you go to the source Lazard report, the highest cost electricity, by far, is from residential rooftop solar with storage. Solar thermal with storage is also very high, and is impractical outside areas like the US Southwest and Mediterranean Europe. They also note ‘ This analysis does not take into account potential social and environmental externalities or reliability-related considerations ‘. Further – ‘… direct comparisons must take into account issues such as … dispatch characteristics (e.g., baseload and/or dispatchable intermediate capacity vs. those of peaking or intermittent technologies).
Costs for nuclear operating plants, as opposed to new build, are on a par with combined cycle gas, and well below peaker gas – and that’s assuming a forty year life for reactors, when most US plants have permits to run for sixty years, and some for eighty.
Lazard assumes capacity factors for solar ranging from 36% down to 13 %.